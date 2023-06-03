Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $899,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

