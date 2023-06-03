Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

