Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 4,706 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

