Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 26,682 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $58.94 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

