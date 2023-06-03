Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,357 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

