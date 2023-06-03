Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Stock Performance
HLIT opened at $17.85 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.