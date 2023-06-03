Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $17.85 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

