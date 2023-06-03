Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.54. BrandShield Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.49.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

