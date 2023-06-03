Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 1%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €52.62 ($56.58) and last traded at €52.90 ($56.88). Approximately 1,461,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.42 ($57.44).

Several analysts have issued reports on SHL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($72.26) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

