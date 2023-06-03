Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,147,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,010,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.86 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.