Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories
In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.86 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
