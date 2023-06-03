Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20% Keros Therapeutics N/A -42.89% -39.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -2.99 Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 72.36 -$104.68 million ($4.40) -11.17

Risk & Volatility

Silverback Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keros Therapeutics. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverback Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silverback Therapeutics and Keros Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Keros Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Keros Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.00%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Keros Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

