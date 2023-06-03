SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,507,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 86.4% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $18,487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

