SingularityNET Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $356.50 million and $25.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.22 or 1.00050219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002373 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29590348 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $39,252,699.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

