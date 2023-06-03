SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.13

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 369253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.