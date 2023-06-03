SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 1,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

