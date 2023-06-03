Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.72

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $20.13. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 5,349 shares changing hands.

SMGZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.47) to GBX 2,040 ($25.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

