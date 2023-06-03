Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Softcat Stock Performance

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,577.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,253.98. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,480 ($18.29).

Softcat Cuts Dividend

Softcat Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,629.63%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

