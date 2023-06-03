SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

