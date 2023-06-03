Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.58

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.58 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 161.06 ($1.99). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04), with a volume of 6,387 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Spectra Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,000.00%.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

