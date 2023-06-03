Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $43.36 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $4,469,501 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.