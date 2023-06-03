Steem Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.36 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,063.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00354307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00547322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00067100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00424564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,605,115 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

