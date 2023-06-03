STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of STERIS worth $78,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STE traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.47. 481,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,905. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.