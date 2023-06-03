Stifel Nicolaus Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $72.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

