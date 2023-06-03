STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Up 2%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.36.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

