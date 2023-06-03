Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Stockland from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Stockland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Stockland Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

