StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

