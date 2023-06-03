StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

