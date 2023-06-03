StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MCHX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
