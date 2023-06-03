StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

About Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

