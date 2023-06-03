StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
PW opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
