StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

