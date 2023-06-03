StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.