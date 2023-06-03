Stratis Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $69.72 million and $559,483.54 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.48 or 0.07016627 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,757,039 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

