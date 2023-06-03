Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Strattec Security Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:STRT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
