Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

