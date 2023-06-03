Streakk (STKK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $292,984.48

Streakk (STKK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $21.53 or 0.00078992 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $215.29 million and approximately $292,984.48 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 60.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 24.99908827 USD and is down -12.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $347,823.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

