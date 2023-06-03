Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,605 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SU opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

