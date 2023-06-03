Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SU. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.50.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.25 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
