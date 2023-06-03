SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 59,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 152,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
