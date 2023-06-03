SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 59,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 152,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 307.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 157.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 151.5% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

