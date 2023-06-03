SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 336.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $165,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

