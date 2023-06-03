S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
S&W Seed Price Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.
Institutional Trading of S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.