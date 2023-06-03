S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $44,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

