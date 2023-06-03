Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $126.18 million and $13.70 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

