Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

