T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $592,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

