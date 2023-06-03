Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

