Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.73

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.73 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115.38 ($1.43). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 20,992,236 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 122 ($1.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 131 ($1.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 142 ($1.75) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.50 ($1.60).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.81. The firm has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 655.83, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle bought 1,559 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,427.51). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.