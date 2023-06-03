TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51). Approximately 201,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,584% from the average daily volume of 11,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of £9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.42.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

