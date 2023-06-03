Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TLTZY has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

