Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,176,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after buying an additional 889,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.