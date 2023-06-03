Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $10.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
See Also
