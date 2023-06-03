Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.81

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.81 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.71). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 839,613 shares traded.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.76. The company has a market capitalization of £694.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,000.00%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.