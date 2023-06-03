Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.04 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.79). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.82), with a volume of 1,585,185 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.11 and a beta of 0.72.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

