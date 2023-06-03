Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $493.11 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $493.11 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003068 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003141 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,175,969,026 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,439,491,453 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

