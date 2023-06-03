Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.
Terrace Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
About Terrace Energy
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
