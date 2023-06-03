Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 7,400 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 260,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.96 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.