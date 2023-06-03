Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

